192 applicants benefit from First Home Grant Assistance

A total of 192 applicants have benefitted under the Ministry of Housing and Community Development’s First Home Grant Assistance.

119 applicants received assistance above $3.1 million to construct their first homes while another 73 applicants received assistance of over $895,000 to purchase their first homes.

The Ministry adds that of the overall applications, 52 applicants were from the Central Division, 60 from the Western and seven from the Northern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

Collectively, the Ministry has paid out the total budget of $4 million allocated for this year.