190 Police recruits to graduate with Basic Recruits Course

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

190 new Police recruits, who will graduate this morning, have been reminded that a life of service will demand their time and sacrifice.

While addressing the recruits yesterday, Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the profession is demanding and they will be required to go the extra mile.

He challenged the recruits to serve with integrity as new opportunities are opening up for the Fiji Police Force.

The Commissioner told the new recruits that once they begin to serve on the frontlines, they will understand and appreciate the complexities of the profession.

The Passout Parade for the new recruits will be held this morning at the Fiji Police Nasova grounds.