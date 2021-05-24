19-year-old reported missing

Police are looking for a nineteen-year-old who has been reported missing at the Lami Police Station.
According to the Police, Raijeli Biri stays with her guardians in Veisari, and left home without informing anyone on December 1st.
She left home between midday and 4pm.
Her guardians only discovered her missing when they checked her room and found all her clothing missing.
