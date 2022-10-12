19-year-old reported missing

Luisa Ledua. [Photo: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police is seeking assistance to locate 19-year-old Lusiana Ledua who has been reported missing at the Nakasi Police Station.

Ledua was last seen leaving home on the 13th of August and reportedly contacted a friend via Facebook Messenger on the 4th of October.

However, she did not reveal her exact whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Fiji at 919.