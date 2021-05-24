Home

News

19-year-old dies in a road accident

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 8, 2021 10:10 am

A 19-year-old passenger from Waikete is believed to be the country’s latest road fatality.

He was traveling in a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man from the same village.

The suspect and the victim were traveling along the Waikete Road when they were stopped by a man from the same village who asked to be dropped off at Bau Road.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say that the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road.

The victim’s body was later retrieved by officers from the National Fire Authority and a post mortem will be conducted soon.

The road death toll currently stands at 11 compared to 21 for the same period last year.

Investigation continues.

