19 drunkards arrested for breaching curfew

A total of 37 people were arrested last night for breaching curfew of which 19 were intoxicated.

The Eastern Division recorded ten cases. Eight individuals were found drunk at Naimasimasi, Nausori, Lokia, and Wainibuku area.

In another case, two men were found loitering at Lokia in Rewa.

Nineteen people were arrested in the Southern Division out of which eleven arrests were made concerning alcohol at the Narere, Kinoya, and in Vatuwaqa.

A 24-year-old farmer from Calia in Sawani was arrested for loitering while two men in their 30’s were found walking along Vatuwaqa.

A 17-year-old man was arrested in Navua after returning from drinking kava while a 25-year-old man was also in Navua for driving during curfew hours.

In the West, four men were found loitering the Ba.

Two men in their 30’s were found drunk in Navosa and Ba while a 23-year-old woman from Nadroga was also found intoxicated.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for loitering in Nadi.