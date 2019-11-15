1848 evacuees in 54 centers

One thousand- eight- hundred and forty-eight Fijians remain in the evacuation centers in the Northern division.

National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko confirms that 54 evacuation center is still active.

Soko says fourteen of the evacuation centers in TC Yasa affected areas are schools.

“The Commissioner Northern is working with stakeholders on the ground to ensure and we have been given a deadline to ensure by the deadline all the schools will be disinfected and be ready for the opening on the 18th.”

She adds the evacuation centers in the Eastern, Western and Central division are now closed.