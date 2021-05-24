184 new recruits join police force

One hundred and eighty-four new police recruits have been told to remember their duties to our country as well as serve every Fijian diligently and faithfully.

Defence Minister, Inia Seruiratu who was the Chief Guest at the Passout Parade this morning, commended the work the Fiji Police Force carries out on a daily basis.

He urged the recruits to know their roles and take ownership of their actions and to remain apolitical in the execution of their duties.

“The pass-out ceremony that we are witnessing today is a testament of perseverance, commitment, and the hard work these fine individuals have mastered to successfully complete the four months of Basic Training.”

Seruiratu has also urged the families of new officers to continue supporting their loved ones, as they will need it throughout their careers, particularly when the going gets tough.

Police instructors and mentors have also been commended for their work in nurturing the new recruits to become good and responsible police officers.