$180 inflation mitigation assistance to end soon

The Ministry of Economy says the $180 inflation mitigation assistance will soon come to an end as most of the eligible applications have been paid out.

They will assess and make the final payment in November.

As of 19 October, the Ministry of Economy has paid a total of $67.4 million to 374,251 Fijians as part of the Government’s $180 inflation mitigation assistance.

This includes parents of 262,381 students below Year 13, around 18,484 tertiary students, 86,198 social welfare recipients, 5,737 Aftercare beneficiaries, and 1,451 pensioners.

The Ministry says for partially incorrect applications, they assisted applicants by using other official sources to get their correct details and make the payment if eligible.