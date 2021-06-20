18-year-old to front court for alleged series of robberies

Police have arrested and charged a man allegedly involved in a series of robberies in Nasinu.

The 18-year-old has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery, one count of criminal trespass, two counts of robbery, three counts of burglary and three counts of theft.

He is expected to appear in the Nasinu Magistrate Court today.

Police say the 18-year-old man is believed to have been terrorizing and committing series of robberies in Valelevu and nearby areas reported throughout the month of June.

A total of seven reports ranging from criminal intimidation, theft, assault were reported and investigated by Valelevu Police.

Over $7,000 worth of items were stolen and Police have managed to recover over $5,000 of the alleged stolen goods.

These items included a grinding machine, taxi meter, mobile phones, grinder, circular saw and a washing machine.