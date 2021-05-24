18-year old reported missing

Eighteen-year-old Matelita Narieta has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Police say Narieta was last seen on the 11th of this month when she left home to attend a friend’s birthday party.

All attempts made to locate her whereabouts have been futile.

Police are urging Fijians to please call Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information regarding Narieta’s whereabouts.