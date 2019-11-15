18-year-old drowns while swimming

An 18-year-old student is the latest drowning victim.
The student was swimming with his friends in the Baidamudamu waters in Kadavu when the incident occurred this afternoon.
The teenager is believed to have been swept away by strong currents.
The drowning death toll currently stands at 41 compared to 43 for the same period last year.
