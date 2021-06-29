18 schools to benefit from grant assistance

The Ministry of Education has received support from the Government of the Republic of Korea through the Korean Embassy in Fiji.

The Ministry will receive $200,000 under the Korean Government Special Grant Assistance Programme 2021.

The funding from the Embassy will provide assistance to 18 rural schools identified by the Ministry needing support.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar says the 18 schools identified by the Ministry will benefit from the Korean Government Small Grant Assistant Programme 2021 are in need of school equipment.

Akbar adds that a few of these schools have computer labs, however, need additional resources to cater for the increased student numbers.

She says early this year the Ministry had initiated discussions with the Korean Embassy and they are glad that when schools reopen children will have greater resources that will assist them in their studies.

The Ministry aims to have this project completed before the end of September this year.

The Korean Embassy will procure and deliver resources including visual charts, classroom projectors, laptops, computers, science equipment and other teaching aid materials required by the schools.

The Korean Ambassador to Fiji Park Young-kyu had a virtual meeting with Minister Akbar earlier this week to confirm their support towards the development of the education sector in Fiji.