News

18 RFMF personnel discharged for breach of quarantine protocols

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 20, 2021 10:50 am

18 personnel of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces have been discharged after breaching quarantine protocols.

Minister for Defence and National Policing, Inia Seruiratu highlighted in Parliament that there is also one pending case yet to go through the disciplinary process.

Seruiratu says the dismissal of these RFMF personnel came about after the Commander of RFMF issued a standing directive in December last year that, Any RFMF personnel found guilty of breaching quarantine protocols whilst on quarantine enforcement duties or in quarantine will be discharged.

The Minister for Defence also explained that the issue about the soldier involved in the alleged breaching of protocol that led to the initial outbreak of the Delta variant was thoroughly investigated by the RFMF.

Seruiratu says the RFMF Commander has since then asked the Health Ministry to correct their initial statement of the alleged breach by the soldier and conduct another full investigation.

“All health workers, they remain within the facility, all soldiers they remain within the facility not the hotel staff. They go home every day. That is why we need that proper investigation, rather than blaming the RFMF, I hope that can be cleared.”

Seruiratu has assured that there are also standard operating procedures and processes of investigation to deal with future breaches if any.

He also highlighted that when the RFMF was initially brought to work in quarantine facilities it was to simply ensure that no one enters and no one leaves, without following the proper procedures adding that since then, additional responsibilities have been given to the RFMF on quarantine enforcement duties.

Currently, there are a total of 134 RFMF personnel who are on quarantine enforcement duties looking after over 900 individuals in these facilities.

