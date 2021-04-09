Home

News

18 in custody over yet another Nabua attack

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 13, 2021 2:50 pm
Police at the Mead Road in Nabua

Eighteen youth from Sukanaivalu Road in Nabua are in custody following their alleged involvement in another attack this afternoon.

Police say it is alleged these youth threw stones at other men from Mead Road and as a result landed two men aged 21 and 27 years in the CWM hospital.

The two men are in stable condition.

Police at the Mead Road in Nabua

An investigation is ongoing.

Chief Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Khan says more manpower was deployed to the area and the situation is being closely monitored.


Police at the Mead Road in Nabua

