18 dog handlers graduate from K9 training

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 21, 2020 6:50 am
18 dog handlers have graduated from the Positive K9 Training Obedience Centre Fiji.

Dog trainer and Owner of the K9 Obedience Centre Waisea Salele says he is proud of the students’ hard work and is hoping that the disciplined forces will hire them.

This is the second batch of privately owned K9 guard dogs that have graduated following a six-week course and Salele hopes the graduates will be able to find jobs.

“Hopefully the Fiji Police can open the door, through an MOU so they can give the new generation an opportunity.”

The dogs are taught basic obedience at the Matavolivoli Ground in Votualevu, Nadi.

The training centre has been in operation for 7 years and has trained most dog handlers who are now with the Fiji Police Force

