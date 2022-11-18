18 artisans certified as MSMEs

[Source: MCTTT/ Facebook]

As part of its Fijian Made campaign, the Ministry of Commerce and Trade provided free-of-charge financial literacy training to 18 artisans.

The artisans are registered members of the Fiji Arts Council, who were part of a training on costing, cash flow, marketing plan, and certification.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says this is part of their priorities to raise the productivity of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

“Our collaboration in this series of business training is to nurture, train and guide you. We also want to bring more opportunities for partnership to promote sustainable growth in the industry. That is why we have with us agencies such as the Registrar of Companies Office and Fiji Revenue and Customs Services.”



Koya says artisans are an important part of many sectors, and it is critical to provide support for them to increase their contribution to the economy.



The government has also established a dedicated unit for MSMEs to provide business hand-holding services to entrepreneurs, in an effort to unlock barriers and create a more enabling business environment.

It has also released a specific product for women entrepreneurs, an allocated $1 million dedicated to Fiji Development Bank to support women entrepreneurs in realizing their visionary business ideas.