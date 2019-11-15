Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

18 arrests for breaches to COVID-19 restrictions

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 20, 2020 8:47 am
Eighteen Fijians were arrested in the last 24 hours for breaching the nationwide curfew.[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Eighteen Fijians were arrested in the last 24 hours for breaching the nationwide curfew.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the Southern Division recorded 15 of the 18 arrests made last night for breaching the nationwide curfew hours.

Of the 18 arrests made in the Southern Division, four were juveniles aged 16 and 17-years-old.

Article continues after advertisement

They were arrested by a team of officers on beat patrol as they were found by the road near the Delai Nabuni Settlement in Cunningham.

The Western, Eastern and Northern Divisions all recorded one report of breach of curfew each.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.