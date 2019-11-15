18 arrests for breaches to COVID-19 restrictions

Eighteen Fijians were arrested in the last 24 hours for breaching the nationwide curfew.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the Southern Division recorded 15 of the 18 arrests made last night for breaching the nationwide curfew hours.

Of the 18 arrests made in the Southern Division, four were juveniles aged 16 and 17-years-old.

They were arrested by a team of officers on beat patrol as they were found by the road near the Delai Nabuni Settlement in Cunningham.

The Western, Eastern and Northern Divisions all recorded one report of breach of curfew each.