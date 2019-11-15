18 arrested for breaching curfew

Eighteen people were arrested from 11 last night to four this morning for breaching curfew restrictions.

The Western Division recorded eight cases, seven arrests were made in the Southern Division which included a juvenile and three cases were recorded in the North.

The eight arrests recorded in the West were made in Lautoka

The arrests in the Southern Division were made in Valelevu, Navua, Lami and Raiwaqa.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested in Cunningham after she was found moving around during curfew hours.

The arrests made in the Northern Division involved two men and one woman who were found drunk in Savusavu town.