1,761 FNPF members paid $2.49m through TC Yasa Relief

The Fiji National Provident Fund has paid $2.49m to 1,761 members who accessed the Tropical Cyclone Yasa Relief assistance.

FNPF outgoing Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says more than 4,800 applications have been received and the remaining applications will be processed and paid by Friday.

Koroi says the delay in payment to some members who applied for the assistance was attributed to the difficulty in conducting an inspection of members’ damaged homes in Vanua Levu.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that eligible members will be able to access their housing withdrawal to repair their homes.

The FNPF CEO says those who don’t live in the affected areas but wish to assist their families with home restoration can also access the normal housing withdrawals but they must meet all the requirements.

The natural disaster withdrawal closes on Saturday 16th January when the State of Natural Disaster ends.