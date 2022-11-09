174 millilitres of water needed daily in the Central Division

[Source: Supplied]

An estimated 174 million litres of water is needed every day in the greater Suva to Nausori area.

However, Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate says the amount of water being generated daily from the Waimanu and Tamavua Pumping stations stands at around 172 million litres and is not enough to meet the need on the ground.

Usamate says to ensure that everybody gets some water, the Water Authority of Fiji team will have to turn on the water in different parts of the area.

This is specifically in areas such as Makoi, Nakasi, Davuilevu, and nearby locations.

“Sometimes, there might not be enough water for everybody. Where I live in Nakasi, water is always off at night, we know that so we keep the water aside. We know when the water is on, we try to keep it aside.”

Usamate says this is an issue that most Fijians in the area will continue to experience until the Viria pumping stations comes online.

He stresses the new pumping station will address this issue and ensure that everybody gets an adequate water supply.