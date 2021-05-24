Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PM acknowledges ANZMAT assistance in COVID battle|Fiji grateful to Australia and NZ for their support|US commits funds for COVID vaccines|More people in Qauia vaccinated|Former Nawaka resident gives back to his community|March quarter was unfavourable for tourism|Over 24,000 households receive seed packs|Profiling exercise carried out in greater Nasinu area|Villages take precautionary measures|Ten more deaths over six days|Test positivity stands at 18%|Thousands continue to turn up at screening clinics|Australia backs Fiji’s border security|More senior citizens sent to care homes|AUSMAT team touches down in Nadi|NZ stands by Fiji in difficult times|July represents worst COVID-19 situation|US facilitates Moderna vaccine for Fiji|Northerners reject anti-vaccination efforts|PRB Mead Road records increasing cases of COVID-19|Villages in Sabeto to go on lockdown|First-drive through swab service underway|Reservoir Road community benefit from seed distribution|Postal service not affected despite COVID case|Assistance on its way for St John Fiji|
Full Coverage

News

173 to be the first number on the ballot paper

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 15, 2021 12:33 pm
[Source: Fijian Elections Office]

The Electoral Commission this morning conducted a ball draw to determine the first three-digit number that will appear on the ballot paper for the next general election.

The number draw is pursuant to Section 36(2) (c) of the Electoral Act 2014.

The Act outlines that the Electoral Commission is required to approve the first three-digit number of the ballot paper for the 2022 General Election.

Article continues after advertisement

Following the event, the Electoral Commission chair announced that the first three-digit number to appear on the ballot paper for the 2022 General Election will be 173.

The Commission members attended the draw virtually.


[Source: Fijian Elections Office]

After the draw, a sample of the ballot paper with about 200 candidates for the next general election was demonstrated to political representatives that had attended as well as on the live platforms.

The event was attended by members of political parties including the Party Leader for Social Democratic Liberal Party as well as the Acting President of the Fiji Labour Party.

The event was also witnessed by a Police Officer from the Fiji Police Force.

At its meeting earlier this morning, the Electoral Commission had approved that the ballot paper for the next election will start with the series 100, so the first number in the three-digit number would be one (1) followed by two (2) digits that were drawn randomly from the barrel by the Chairperson.

The next general election can be held between 9th July 2022 and 9th January 2023.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.