173 to be the first number on the ballot paper

The Electoral Commission this morning conducted a ball draw to determine the first three-digit number that will appear on the ballot paper for the next general election.

The number draw is pursuant to Section 36(2) (c) of the Electoral Act 2014.

The Act outlines that the Electoral Commission is required to approve the first three-digit number of the ballot paper for the 2022 General Election.

Following the event, the Electoral Commission chair announced that the first three-digit number to appear on the ballot paper for the 2022 General Election will be 173.

The Commission members attended the draw virtually.



After the draw, a sample of the ballot paper with about 200 candidates for the next general election was demonstrated to political representatives that had attended as well as on the live platforms.

The event was attended by members of political parties including the Party Leader for Social Democratic Liberal Party as well as the Acting President of the Fiji Labour Party.

The event was also witnessed by a Police Officer from the Fiji Police Force.

At its meeting earlier this morning, the Electoral Commission had approved that the ballot paper for the next election will start with the series 100, so the first number in the three-digit number would be one (1) followed by two (2) digits that were drawn randomly from the barrel by the Chairperson.

The next general election can be held between 9th July 2022 and 9th January 2023.

