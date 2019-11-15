172 Fijians depart our shore to work in Australia

172 Fijians have today left for Australia through the Ministry of Employment’s Pacific Labour Scheme.

These men and women who will be employed in Australia for three years were farewelled at Nadi Airport today.

They have been recruited by the Regional Workforce Management which already has 193 Fijians in the meat industry.

Bidding farewell to the 172 Fijians, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum called on those that have been selected to remember their families in Fiji.

“We have seen some Fijians who have gone and worked there. Some have kind of gone a bit off track, some of them got tempted by the bright lights and various other what we may call temptations. Please remember that your family is back here in Fiji. You may have responsibilities here back in Fiji.”

Fiji joined the Labour Scheme in April as part of the Vuvale Partnership.