170 voters change names, over 130,000 upgrade voter cards

The Fijian Elections Office says the turnout for voter registration and voter card upgrades has been very high.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says while this is normal for an election year, it also signifies the willingness to take part in this year’s General Election.

Saneem says thousands of voters have been able to upgrade their voter cards.

“We are getting a strong rate of registration and that is very normal for an election year. You would have noted we have done voter card upgrade for over 130,000 Fijians and we will give you more statistics on the 20th.”

The Supervisor of Election also says around 170 people have changed their names following amendments to a section of the Registration of the Voters Act.

Saneem says their voter service centers are located around the country and more centers will open from next month when the FEO carries out its voter registration drive.