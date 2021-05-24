170 personnel for peacekeeping mission

170 Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ personnel have begun six weeks of Pre-Deployment Training for a peacekeeping mission to the Golan Heights.

The personnel of Task Force Damani Tolu are earmarked to serve with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force.

Chief of Staff Colonel Sapenafa Motufaga has reminded the troops that as peacekeepers, they will be an ambassador of the RFMF, Fiji and the United Nations.

Colonel Motufaga who recently returned from a two-year posting as Military and Police Advisor with the UN Headquarters in New York told the troops to be role models as everything they do out there in the mission field will first and foremost reflect their contingent.

He says they should learn as much as they can from the instructors, and throughout their deployment, take time to develop themselves.

The personnel are based at the Lololo training camp outside Lautoka.