17-year-old wins FBC Kite Flight Competition

17-year-old Aniket Chand.

17-year-old Aniket Chand from Suva has won Fiji’s first-ever Kite Flying competition walking away with $2000 prize money.

The competition organized by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation was held at Albert Park in Suva.

The sky near the government buildings was full of colourful kites.

The competition which lasted over an hour due to unfavourable weather conditions saw 68 participants from around Viti Levu battling for the top prize.

However, the DAV College student proved to have the strongest kite fighting skills.

“I feel good and I’m going to take this money home and give it to my parents for everything they have done for me. I had prepared very well with my uncle, who gave me the Maja but I did not expect to win.”

FBC Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the kite fight competition has achieved its purposes of putting the backyard sport onto the national stage.

“We want to carry on with this. Make it bigger and better and have more participants and better prizes. So hopefully next year, we are able to do a better job.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the FBC Kite Fight competition is part of the national broadcaster’s 68th birthday celebrations.

A concert is also part of the celebrations which will begin in the next hour with live entertainment, rides and food stalls at Suva’s Albert Park.