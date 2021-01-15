17-year-old reported missing

A 17-year-old has been reported missing at the Nadi Police Station.
Christopher Kumar who resides at Aladatta Settlement in Nadi was last seen in the area on Tuesday afternoon wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.
He is 162cm tall and has a dark complexion.
Police say checks were made at all likely places before a report was lodged
Anyone with information of Kumar’s whereabouts is urged to call 919 or 917.
