17-year-old reported missing

A 17-year-old has been reported missing at the Nadi Police Station.

Christopher Kumar who resides at Aladatta Settlement in Nadi was last seen in the area on Tuesday afternoon wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

He is 162cm tall and has a dark complexion.

Police say checks were made at all likely places before a report was lodged

Anyone with information of Kumar’s whereabouts is urged to call 919 or 917.