17 testing sites approved by MOH

The Health Ministry has identified and approved 17 testing sites developed by private entities to conduct COVID-19 testing for incoming travelers from travel partner countries.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says to substitute the three-day quarantine stay, travelers will soon have to book for testing without requiring a hotel stay as part of their prior approval to come into Fiji.

Doctor Fong confirms that the 17 sites identified are well distributed throughout the country.

The Ministry intends to lift the three-day hotel quarantine period for incoming travelers in the coming weeks.

“We have given out the approval letters but we just need to put them all together in a web page so that the traveler coming in can see what options are close to where they live. What must happen is that testing providers will have to do two duties for us. One is to report back all the results, and anybody who defaults needs to report back to us.”

Doctor Fong says the hotel stay is in place to facilitate the testing requirement on day two of arrival.

He adds that punitive measures are put in place to ensure that travelers show up at the identified sites to be tested.

The Permanent Secretary says that any traveler defaulting on a test will be subject to legal punitive measures.