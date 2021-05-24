Home

News

17 recipients for nature program

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 24, 2021 4:40 pm

The Ministry of Environment has announced 17 recipients under its Jobs for Nature program, creating temporary employment for close to 170 Fijians.

The 17 recipients submitted their proposals to the Ministry regarding biodiversity protection through reforestation, mangrove and seagrass restoration works, riverbank and coastal protection, and rehabilitation of degraded land through sustainable farming practices.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the J-NR program adopts the concept of genuine partnerships and collaboration with local communities.

“It encourages environmental stewardship and protection amongst Fiji’s citizens to actively engage in the protection, restoration, and rehabilitation of their natural environment while they earn some allowance from it that supports their livelihood.”

The Ministry had received about 40 proposals. Recipients announced today will get $1000 each.

The initiative is the first of its kind in Fiji and the Pacific. It focuses on the Protection, Restoration, and Rehabilitation of the natural environment.

