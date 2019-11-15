Home

News

17 graduate with Diploma in Dance

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 17, 2020 6:15 am
Minister for Education Rosy Akbar praised the dance academy and the students saying the school is a vital component of the education system. [Source: Fijian Government]

17 students have graduated with a diploma in dance from the Nadi-based Conservatorium of Dance Institution.

Following the launch of the program 2 years ago, aspiring dancers can now gain qualifications in the performing arts.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar praised the dance academy and the students saying the school is a vital component of the education system.

“Hearing that you are working with the Higher Education Commission in ensuring that students would be able to secure jobs after graduation is something that touched me.”

For Valedictorian Navi Fong, being exposed to arts at an early age has contributed to his achievement.

“For your unceasing determination you’ve danced your way ever so beautifully through unpredictable seasons of uncertainty and season of doubts and that grit and will that is characterized to a student…”

The diploma programme is made up of four components and is designed for the employment market in Fiji.

