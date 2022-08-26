165 Fijians to join PALM

Permanent Secretary Osea Cawaru has made a call to Fijians to remain calm and patient during this time.

The Employment Ministry is continuously processing applications for those who have applied to work in Australia and New Zealand.

This morning, Cawaru presented certificates to 165 Fijians who will leave our shores to work in Australia next month under the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme.

Cawaru says these Fijians will work for seven different employers in aged care, construction, meat and farms across Australia.

He says currently they are vetting applications they had received last year.

Cawaru has reminded those leaving next month to ensure they are on their best behaviour so that more Fijians can join them in the future.