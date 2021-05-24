16-year-old reported missing

A sixteen-year-old has been reported missing at the Ba Police Station.

Angeline Jaylyn was last seen by a family member on the morning of the 30th of last month.

Police say all attempts made by her family to locate her whereabouts have to date been futile.

Fijians have been urged to call Crime Stoppers Fiji should they have any information in locating Jaylyn’s whereabouts.