16-year-old reported missing

Aidan Singh Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AidanSinghFBCNews
January 8, 2021 10:40 am
Ali Morel. [Source: Fiji Police]

A sixteen-year-old has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Ali Morel was last seen leaving her home in Nadera by her mother on the 1st of January.

Morel has since failed to return home.

Anyone who can assist in locating Morel is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

