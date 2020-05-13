16-year-old among five arrested for breach of sporting restriction

Twenty one people were arrested for breaching COVID-19 restrictions in the last 24 hours.

Police say five of the arrests were for breach of sporting activities including a 16-year-old juvenile found playing touch rugby at the Nasole Grounds in Nasinu.

The Southern Division recorded fifteen breaches of curfew arrests while the Western Division recorded 1 case.

Article continues after advertisement

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho is urging people to plan their activities well in advance to avoid getting caught moving around during the curfew hours from 10pm to 5am.

Qiliho says five of those arrested for breach of curfew were heavily intoxicated at the time of arrest and were trying to get back to their homes.

He adds that sporting activity restrictions remain and will only change once an official announcement is made.