16 Police officers recognized for long service

16 police officers in the Northern Division were awarded the Fiji Police Long Service Medal today.

The Fiji Police Long Service Medal is awarded to recognize officers who have continuously served in the organisation for 18 years and over with exemplary and unblemished record.

Presenting their medals in a parade in Labasa this morning, Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing Inia Seruiratu commended the officers for their determination and willpower over the years and encouraged them to keep the momentum going – to advance even further in their careers.

“You have all rightly earned your Medals and should wear them with pride – because it signifies your victory over temptation that would have otherwise blemished the unblemished records that you have at this point of your careers.”

Inspector Eta Iowane is one of the 16 medal recipients and has been with the Fiji Police Force for 26 years.

She first joined the Fiji Police Force in 1994 and got her first posting the same year at the Labasa Police Station.

With her interest in Crime, the mother of seven worked hard and sacrificed a lot in the male-dominated workplace. She was transferred to Taveuni as Crime Officer in 2013 and in 2017, was transferred back to Labasa.

Speaking to FBC News after receiving her medal, Iowane says only last year was she promoted to Inspector and she remains with the Crime Division.

“I love investigating and every day we face challenges being a woman officer, but I love my work.”

Originally from Rabi, Inspector Iowane hopes more women take interest in joining the Fiji Police Force.