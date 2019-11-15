16 FCS personnel graduate after weeks of intensive training

Sixteen personnel from the Fiji Corrections Service graduated yesterday after six-weeks of intensive training in Naboro.

The men and women had undergone training in Leadership, Legislation, and International Obligations under the Mandela, Tokyo and Bangkok Rules.

Also part of the course was Logistics and Procurement Regulations, Administrative Policies, Rehabilitation Counselling Techniques which also included parade training, physical training, tracking and survival exercises.

Commissioner Commander Francis Kean says the course was challenging and demanding mentally however the real challenge will begin when the graduates return to their institutions.

This is where they are expected to become agents for change in implementing what they’ve learnt at the Academy.

Kean reminded the personnel that as a link to their subordinates and Officers they need to be grounded in knowledge to maintain standards within their respective correction centres and units.

Meanwhile, five of the graduates received a pleasant surprise after they were promoted.

Amongst them was 35-year-old Prabashni Ram who was promoted from the rank of Corrections Officer Class A to Temporary Principal Corrections Officer.