16 days of activism launched

The annual 16 days of activism against violence on women was launched today.

Three women’s organizations came together on the eve of this year’s campaign to share the origin of the feminist-incepted and led campaign while also acknowledging the work of the women’s movement towards the elimination of gender-based violence.

Fiji Womens Crisis Center, Fiji Womens Rights Movement and femLink Pacific are encouraging everyone to participate in the 16-day campaign by sharing information and promoting gender equality.

The 16-day campaign begins tomorrow and addresses violations of women’s rights and gender equalities.