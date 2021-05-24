16 Days of Activism Against GBV marked

Today marks the International Day for Human Rights, as well as the end of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

UN Resident Coordinator to Fiji, Sanaka Samarasinha says the Pacific region can be proud of the progress and wealth of initiatives held to raise awareness and advance progress in the elimination of violence against women and girls, and in the promotion of gender equality.

Samarasinha says the volume and breadth of 16 Days of Activism activities across the region and the engagement of national authorities, civil society organizations and the public has been humbling and inspiring.

The EU-UN Spotlight Initiative programme supported several events.

These events were amongst hundreds of activities across the region organized by national authorities, women centres, faith-based and civil society organizations, to say no to GBV and stand up for the rights of women and girls.