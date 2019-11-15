Home

News

158, toll-free helpline for COVID19 response

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 31, 2020 7:19 am

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 since the announcement by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Wednesday, 25th March.

Fiji currently has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, the Fijian Government through the Ministry of Health and Medical Services has been proactively responding to this crisis.

Amongst the measures in place, the Fijian Government has opened a toll-free helpline – 158.

This toll-free helpline will replace the four phone numbers which have been operational since the response began.

The public can now call 158 today for all COVID-19 related queries and concerns.

The helpline is open 24 hours, seven days a week for the duration of the COVID-19 response.

Trained staff will be managing calls at the call center.

The Prime Minister stresses that they are especially interested in hearing from members of the public who think they or a family member have symptoms of COVID-19.

For Fijians living abroad wishing to enquire about the Fijian COVID-19 response, the number to call is +679 9902158.

This is a charged service.

