News

153 villagers to benefit from generator

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 29, 2022 5:55 am
[Source: Ministry of Women ,Children and Poverty Alleviation - Fiji]

Students living in Nabutautau Village, in the interior of Navosa will now be able to have access to electricity after a new generator was handed over by the Ministry for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation.

The Nabutautau Village does not have electricity and is amongst the most remote areas in the country.

Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar handed over the generator, five water purifiers, and personal protective equipment provided by All-China Women’s Federation late last year.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Ministry of Women ,Children and Poverty Alleviation – Fiji]

Akbar says the handing over is evidence of the continued commitment of the Government towards the village’s development and the empowerment of women.

She hopes to see that women and children benefit from the generator.

“It will come in very handy when you have functions and you have a school that can use it so please put it to good use in the community.”

Over 153 villagers will benefit from the new generator.

Village Headman Filimoni Nawawabalavu says the generator will be set up at their community hall for all students to utilize during their study program from 7.00 pm to 9.00 pm every night and this will be supervised,

He adds the generator will also be used as backup during a natural disaster and will most definitely assist women’s groups in their income generation projects.

The main revenue source for the villagers are from sales of yaqona, dalo, cassava, banana and vegetables at the Ba Market for which they pay $45 for the carrier fare.

