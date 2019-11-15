$152m paid under COVID-19 assistance

The Fiji National Provident Fund has to date paid out $152 million to members under the COVID-19 withdrawal assistance.

Outgoing Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says this payout includes a Government top up of $43.7 million and $93.5 million from member accounts.

He says they are currently undergoing Phase 3 Cycle 2 and Phase 2 Cycle 3 of the payout and this should be completed between December and January.

Koroi says once this is completed, the Fund along with government will then decide if the assistance should continue next year.

Under the COVID-19 withdrawal scheme, FNPF has assisted close to 200,000 members.