1,518 child cases received last year

The Child Services Unit recorded 1,518 child cases last year.

This was revealed by Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar while speaking during the National Child Safeguarding Policy Consultation and says that this was a decrease compared to 1719 cases in 2020.

Akbar says out of the 1,518 cases, 70 percent are child neglect, physical abuse and sexual abuse cases.

“We have systems in place where anybody can report if there are cries or sounds of beatings. Every individual must be part of this. If we only concentrate on our own home, my child is safe, it’s not going to work.”

She says the decrease in reporting can be due to COVID 19 restrictions as schools were closed, borders were in place, and there were movement restrictions for the safety of the public.

The Ministry today initiated a National Child Safeguarding Policy Consultations to have relevant stakeholders’ inputs on the way to help address cases involving children around the country.