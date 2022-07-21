151 vacant Chiefly titles in the Ba Province

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says it’s imperative to fill vacant chiefly titles.

Speaking during the Ba Provincial Council meeting, Bainimarama said there are 151 vacant chiefly and customary titles in the province, out of the overall 537 titles.

He adds that as we continue towards a transformed Fiji, it’s critical to fill these vacancies.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says this will maintain the vanua’s stability and allow for more thorough and timely consultation on development initiatives, as well as more efficient execution of development projects once they’re approved.

“Those individuals who have not been confirmed by the iTaukei Lands Commission in leadership positions have little or no mandate to speak for their vanua. And I give you fair warning, the government will not allow the leadership void in the vanua to be exploited by any self-serving group.”

Bainimarama says from 2014 to last year, the government has helped more communities turn on the tap through over $32 million in water infrastructure investment in the Ba Province, among other developments.



[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]