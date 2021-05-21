15,000 vaccines arriving tonight from Australia

The Australia government’s support in the fight against COVID-19 in Fiji continues, with 15,000 AstraZeneca vaccines arriving tonight.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, says these vaccines will be arriving in batches.

He says close to 20 million dollars has been invested in these vaccines.

“We will be able to vaccinate all eligible Fijians. We have committed a million vaccines. Prime Minister Morrison talked to Prime Minister Bainimarama on the 12th of May and promised that Australia will be providing a million vaccines.”

Feakes says the remaining vaccines will be sent across in the coming month.