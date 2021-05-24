150 applications for PAP candidacy

The People’s Alliance Party has received 150 applications from people interested in being candidates for the upcoming general election.

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka says they are not going to receive anymore applications. However, only those with valid reasons for late applications will be considered.

When asked about SODELPA MPs who might want to join but are still with SODELPA, Rabuka says the condition applies to them and anyone else in other parties.

“We’ll keep the door open in-case any of those in parliament, not only SODELPA it could be the sitting member of the National Federation Party and also FijiFirst. If any of them decides to change camp they can apply.”

Rabuka says PAP will start releasing the names of candidates next week and will begin with 10 names.

He adds that many young people have applied.

The leader of PAP says that a selection panel will soon be selected to carry out the interview process.

He has also assured that PAP will launch its manifesto on April 26, the same day the election campaign begins.