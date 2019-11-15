15-year-old reported missing

15-year-old Tanisha Kumari has been reported missing at the Nadi Police Station.

Police says Kumari was last seen leaving her home in Navakai on the 24th of April.

She had informed family members that she was going out and when she failed to return home, a search was conducted but however proved negative.

Police is requesting members of the public to call Crimestoppers on 919 if you have any information that can help locate her whereabouts.







