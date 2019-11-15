Home

15-year-old reported missing

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 24, 2020 12:54 pm
Atelaite Rakuita. [Source: Fiji Police Force]

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Atelaite Rakuita was last seen on the 19th of this month leaving her home in Kalabu for school and never returned home that day.

Police are calling on members of the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 for any information that can help them locate Rakuita.

