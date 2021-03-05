15-year-old of Samabula reported missing

Police is requesting information that could help locate a missing 15-year-old of Samabula.

A missing persons report was lodged at the Totogo Police Station after Yuen Tawake failed to return home.

Police say Tawake was last seen on the 27th of February leaving her home in Samabula.

When she failed to return home the same day, enquiries were made whereby her family were informed that she was at a relative’s place, however, this information turned out to be false.

Further attempts made to locate Tawake were unsuccessful.

Police is urging anyone that can help in locating the missing 15-year-old to call Crime Stoppers on 919.