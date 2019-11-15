15-year-old injured by fallen tree recovering

A fifteen-year-old boy is recovering at the CWM Hospital after sustaining injuries from a fallen tree.

The incident happened in Cunningham, Suva.

Meanwhile, an eighteen-year-old student drowned yesterday afternoon while swimming with his friends in the Baidamudamu waters in Kadavu.

The teenager is believed to have been swept away by strong currents.

The National Disaster Management Office has also confirmed that search for the man from Vunidawa, Naitasiri who is missing continues.

It is believed the man was swept away by strong currents today as he tried to cross a flooded river.

The NDMO says 70 evacuation centers are still active where 2,538 people are taking shelter.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says activated and non-activated centres will remain on standby for those whose homes may be affected by flood waters.