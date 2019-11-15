15-year-old girl reported missing

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing at Valelevu Police Station.

Temmy Lisa Lutuvakula was last seen at her home in Nadera, Nasinu on Saturday by her mother.

She has since failed to return home.

Article continues after advertisement

Lutuvakula is slim built and has curly hair.

Anyone who has information that will assist in locating Lutuvakula is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919.